Undated photograph provided by MDC Live Arts showing a scene from "La Medea," in Miami, United States, Oct 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Darren Philip Hoffman/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Director and choreographer Yara Travieso's musical re-imagining of Euripides' violent tragedy "Medea" into a dance-theater performance opens Oct. 25 at Miami's Sandrell Rivers Theater.

"It's different every time,"Travieso said, attempting to describe "La Medea," which is directed, performed, filmed, edited and streamed in real time.