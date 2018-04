NBCUniversal Telemundo president Cesar Conde speaks during the inauguration of Telemundo Center, the general quarters of NBCU Telemundo Enterprises, in Miami, Florida, April 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/NBCUniversal Telemundo/Alexander Tamargo

(L-R) NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke, NBCUniversal Telemundo president Cesar Conde, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Florida Lieutenant Governor Carlos Lopez-Cantera, Miami-Dade Beacon Council Executive Vice President of Economic Development Dyan Brasington, and Comcast Senior Executive Vice President and CDO David Cohen, during the inauguration of Telemundo Center, the general quarters of NBCU Telemundo Enterprises, in Miami, Florida, April 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/NBCUniversal Telemundo

The Hispanic television network Telemundo inaugurated Monday in Miami its new central headquarters, an intelligent building measuring almost 500,000 sq. feet (47,000 sq. meters) that is designed to handle all its production and transmission of news and entertainment.

With an investment of $25 million, Telemundo Center, the general quarters of NBCU Telemundo Enterprises, will be "the center of the Hispanic world," Cesar Conde, president of the company, said at the inauguration ceremony.