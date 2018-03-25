Argentine reporter Viviana Vila will be the first woman ever to provide in-match commentary for the FIFA World Cup, which she says will represent a "huge challenge."
Vila - who, became the first female soccer commentator on Argentine TV in 2012 - told EFE in an interview that she will be evaluated differently for Russia 2018 because she is a woman, adding that she is prepared to assume the responsibility and show the "male decision-makers" that women are equally capable television sportscasters to men.