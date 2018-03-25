Photo of journalist Viviana Vila (second from left) shown with other reporters during the Latin American Congress on Women's Leadership in Sports and the Development of Female Soccer in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 4, 2016. EPA-EFE/Sebastian Meresman

Argentine reporter Viviana Vila will be the first woman ever to provide in-match commentary for the FIFA World Cup, which she says will represent a "huge challenge."

Vila - who, became the first female soccer commentator on Argentine TV in 2012 - told EFE in an interview that she will be evaluated differently for Russia 2018 because she is a woman, adding that she is prepared to assume the responsibility and show the "male decision-makers" that women are equally capable television sportscasters to men.