Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta is reflecting on the nature of political violence after portraying a Peruvian rebel in "Bel Canto," which is based on a real-life hostage hostage crisis.

"Resorting to violence is horrible, I think it is the worst path," Huerta, 37, said in an interview with EFE. "But it is sometimes the only option left to many people. It's sad, because, with violence, nobody wins; everybody loses."