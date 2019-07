Gabriel Luna, a member of the cast of "Terminator: Dark Fate," talks to reporters at Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego on Thursday, July 18. EFE-EPA/DAVID MAUNG

Actress Mackenzie Davis arrives at a red carpet event for "Terminator: Dark Fate," at Comic-Con l 2019 in San Diego on Thursday, July 18. EFE-EPA/DAVID MAUNG

A man dressed as a Star Wars stormtrooper poses for pictures outside the San Diego Convention Center on the first day of Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego on Thursday, July 18. EFE/EPA/David Maung

The world's largest event celebrating pop culture got under way Thursday as fans of comics, film, television and video games poured into the San Diego Convention Center for the 50th edition of Comic-Con.

Barely 300 people turned up at the U.S. Grant Hotel in March 1970 for the inaugural San Diego Comic Convention, a single-day affair.