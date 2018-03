Photo showing one side of the reusable shopping bag bearing late singer Selena Quintanilla's image sold by H-E-B grocery stores. EPA-EFE/H-E-B

Hundreds stood in line Friday at H-E-B supermarkets in Texas to purchase a limited-edition, reusable shopping bag bearing the image of late music superstar Selena.

The shopping bag, priced at $2, displays a black-and-white picture of Selena Quintanilla Perez (1971-1995) on one side and a similar image with the phrase "Queen of Cumbia" superimposed on the other.