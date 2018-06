A Thai soccer fan Sanan Lumjan receives a special haircut designed as German national flag by Thai barber Rithikai Pongthi to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2018 at a barbershop in Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

A Thai soccer fan Ritticha Saisuriya receives special haircut designed as Spain national flag by Thai barber Rithikai Pongthi to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2018 at a barbershop in Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Why buy your favorite team's soccer jersey ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, when you can choose something that will really grow on you by shaving the emblem of your country of choice into the back of your head; exactly what one Thai barbershop is offering, as reported by an epa-efe photojournalist on Saturday.

Patrons at Rithikai Pongthi's salon in Thailand's northern Chang Mai province are showing support for their favorite national teams with custom designs skillfully etched into their hair.