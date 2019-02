Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce De Leon (4-R) of Mexico poses with fellow Miss World contestants before an event to welcome Thailand as the host for the Miss World finals 2019, in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 February 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce De Leon (L) of Mexico speaks on stage next to Miss Asia 2018 Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan (R) of Thailand during an event to welcome Thailand as the host for the Miss World finals 2019, in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 February 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Chairwoman of the Miss World Organization Julia Morley (L) receives a bouquet of flowers from CEO of TW Pageants Tanawat Wansom of Thailand, during an event to welcome Thailand as the host for the Miss World finals 2019, in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 February 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Miss Asia 2018 Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan (C) of Thailand arrives for an event to welcome Thailand as the host for the Miss World finals 2019, in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 February 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce De Leon (L) of Mexico speaks on stage during an event to welcome Thailand as the host for the Miss World finals 2019, in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 February 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The Miss World beauty pageant for 2019 will be held in the month of December in Thailand, officials of the Miss World Organization announced on Monday.

Chairman and CEO of Miss World Organization, Julia Morley, made the announcement at a press conference in the Thai capital accompanied by the reigning Miss World 2018, Vanessa Ponce de Leon.