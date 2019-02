British performer Tom Walker arrives for the Brit Awards 2019 at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, Britain, 20 February 2019. It is the 39th edition of the British Phonographic Industry's annual pop music awards. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

British performer Jorja Smith arrives for the Brit Awards 2019 at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, Britain, 20 February 2019. It is the 39th edition of the British Phonographic Industry's annual pop music awards. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

British performer George Ezra arrives for the Brit Awards 2019 at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, Britain, 20 February 2019. It is the 39th edition of the British Phonographic Industry's annual pop music awards. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

British designer Daniel Lismore arrives for the Brit Awards 2019 at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, Britain, 20 February 2019. It is the 39th edition of the British Phonographic Industry's annual pop music awards. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Members of British group The 1975 (L-R) Ross MacDonald, Matthew Healy, George Daniel and Adam Hann arrive for the Brit Awards 2019 at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, Britain, 20 February 2019. It is the 39th edition of the British Phonographic Industry's annual pop music awards. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The pop group The 1975 emerged as the big winner of the night, taking home the Brit awards for Best British album and Best British group at the 39th edition of the British music awards held in London on Wednesday.

Under the roof of the British capital's 02 Arena, The 1975 and their "A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships" were positioned as the night's great triumphs, closely followed by Jorja Smith, who won Best British Artist, and George Ezra, who won Best British Artist.