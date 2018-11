Spanish singer Rosalia (R) poses with Colombian singer J Balvin (L) at the YouTube Music: Latin Music Press Brunch in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 14 November 2018. The pair are preparing to attend the upcoming Latin GRAMMY Awards on 15 November. J Balvin leads the nominees with eight nominations, while Rosalia has five. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Christian Nodal arrives for the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 15 November 2018.

Alex Ferreira arrives for the 2018 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Gala at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 14 November 2018.

Pepe Aguilar arrives for the 2018 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Gala at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 14 November 2018.

Banda Los Recoditos arrives for the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 15 November 2018.

Anaadi holds the award for Best Contemporary Pop Album (Portuguese Language) in the press room during the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 15 November 2018.

The Latin Grammy gala began in their 19th edition on Thursday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where Colombian J Balvin, with eight nominations, and Spain's Rosalia, with five nominations, start as favorites.

Will Smith, Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny opened the ceremony with a live performance of the song "Esta rico".