A view of 'La Demeure du Chaos' (The Abode of Chaos) contemporary art museum in Saint Romain au Mont d'Or, near Lyon, France, 30 September 2018 (issued Oct. 2, 2018). EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The Abode of Chaos, a contemporary art museum housed in a 17th century house in a small village near the southern French city of Lyon, is a vast installation that transforms the quaint house into a post-war chaos, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist on Tuesday.

The unusual artwork presents a seemingly arbitrary curation of over 2,500 artworks, including those by owner Thierry Ehrmann, as an organic installation that continues to change as new elements are added.