Undated photo provided by the University of Michigan shows Honduran illustrator German Andino creator of the graphic novel El Habito de la Mordaza" (The Gag Habit). EPA-EFE/University of Michigan

The violence and suffering behind Central American migration are the basic elements of "El Habito de la Mordaza" (The Gag Habit), a graphic novel about street gangs created by Honduran illustrator German Andino, which sets out to dismantle the American dream narrative.

"There's never been anything so malignant as what immigrants perceive as the 'American dream.' Giving it that name makes it sound like a rational choice and hides the part about people fleeing for their lives from those countries," Andino told EFE in an interview when exhibiting his comic at the University of Michigan.