US singer-songwriters and hosts of the 2018 Tony Awards Sara Bareilles (L) and Josh Groban pose on the red carpet at the 2018 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, Jun. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

US singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen (2-L) and his wife Patti Scialfa (C) and children pose on the red carpet at the 2018 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, Jun. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

US actor Andrew Garfield poses on the red carpet at the 2018 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, Jun. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

US actor Tony Shalhoub (L), winner of the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for 'The Band's Visit' and US actress Katrina Lenk, winner of the award Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for 'The Band's Visit' pose in the press room at the 2018 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, Jun. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

The musical "The Band's Visit" made a clean sweep on Sunday at the 72nd Tony Awards, picking up 10 trophies including best musical.

The Band's Visit was in competition with "SpongeBob SquarePants," which won one Tony, "Frozen" and "Mean Girls" in the best musical category.