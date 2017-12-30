The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr at his exhibition 'Arternativelight' at the Oceanographic Museum in Monaco, Sept. 24, 2013 (reissued Dec. 30, 2017). EPA/FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and Barry Gibb, the only surviving member of the Bee Gees music group, as well as the ex-leader of the United Kingdom's Liberal Democratic Party, Nick Clegg, all expressed their delight on Saturday at having been awarded the title of Knight by Queen Elizabeth II.

All became aware of their status after the publication of the British government's New Year Honours List which recognizes the achievements of what it describes as extraordinary people from across the United Kingdom.