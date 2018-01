Photo provided on Jan. 5, 2018 showing a view of the exhibition "Mexican Red: the Cochineal in Art," the first ever dedicated to the artistic use of an insect, in Mexico City, Mexico on Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Diana Sigala

With works by artists from Tintoretto to Vincent Van Gogh, Mexico City's Palace of Fine Arts is presenting the exhibition "Mexican Red: the Cochineal in Art," the first ever dedicated to the artistic use of an insect.

"Here the exhibit, more than a painter or a period, focuses on the color itself: the raw material," Miguel Angel Gonzalez, historian at the Palace of Fine Arts, told EFE.