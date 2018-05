(L-R) Jordi Molla, Rossy de Palma, Terry Gilliam, Stellan Skarsgard, Olga Kurylenko, Adam Driver, Joana Ribeiro, Jonathan Pryce and Alessandra Lo Savio arrive for the screening of 'The Man who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ian Langsdon

Director Terry Gilliam (front) poses with (L-R) Jordi Molla, Stellan Skarsgard, Olga Kurylenko, Oscar Jaenada, Jonathan Pryce, Joana Ribeiro, Adam Driver, Alessandra Lo Savio, Amy Gilliam, and Sergi Lopez during the photocall for 'The Man who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Franck Robichon

If there is something that the crew of "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote" can agree on it is the chaos and craziness involved in the shooting of this film, British actor Jonathan Pryce, who plays Don Quixote, said Saturday during a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film went through development limbo as it took director Terry Gilliam 25 years to complete it before finally being screened here at Cannes.