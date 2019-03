Photo of Cuban artist Jose Antonio Rodriguez Fuster taken on March 13, 2019, and whose surrealist figures, inspiring phrases, colors and infinite curves created in rich mosaics have made Havana's once run-down Jaimanitas neighborhood a major tourist attraction. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Tourists in a classic car drive past the studio and workshop of Cuban artist Jose Antonio Rodriguez Fuster on March 13, 2019, an artist whose surrealist figures, inspiring phrases, colors and infinite curves created in rich mosaics have made Havana's once run-down Jaimanitas neighborhood a major tourist attraction. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Surrealist figures, inspiring phrases, colors and infinite curves created in rich mosaics have invaded Havana's once run-down Jaimanitas neighborhood to the point it has become an important tourist attraction. It is all the work of Jose Antonio Rodriguez Fuster, the Cuban Gaudi.

"Gaudi was a genius and he got that little piece of Spain to create his art, while I got this little piece of Cuba," the 72-year-old Fuster said when compared with the famous Catalan modernist architect who died in 1926.