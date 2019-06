With this letter, Washington's Corcoran Gallery of Art announced the cancelation in 1989 of an exhibition by photographer Robert Mapplethorpe under pressure applied by members of Congress; 30 years later the gallery is providing a new look at the turbulent days of that disputed decision. EFE-EPA/Corcoran School of the Arts and Design

In 1989 the pressure applied by members of Congress forced the canceling of an exhibition by photographer Robert Mapplethorpe at the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington; 30 years later the gallery is providing a new look at the turbulent days of that disputed decision.

Few exhibitions are dedicated to recalling how and why an exhibit was suspended days before its inauguration due to censorship, but "6.13.89: The Canceling of the Mapplethorpe Exhibition" is one of them.