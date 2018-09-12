Photograph showing Chilean Culture Minister Consuelo Valdes during the presentation of "The Dogs" as Chile's pick to contend for Best Film at Spain's Goya awards in Santiago, Chile, Sept 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Peña

Photograph showing CinemaChile CEO Constanza Arena (l) during the presentation of "The Dogs" as Chile's pick to contend for Best Film at Spain's Goya awards in Santiago, Chile, Sept 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Peña

Chilean filmmaker Marcela Said's film "Los Perros" (The Dogs) is set to contend for Best Film at the 2019 edition of Spain's Goya awards, Culture Minister Consuelo Valdes said Wednesday.

"Said paints an intimate portrait of the difficult decisions a woman must make and has been received many awards at several international events for good reason," Valdes said during a ceremony in which she also announced that Silvio Caiozzi's "...Y de pronto el amanecer" (And Suddenly, Sunrise) will represent Chile at next year's Oscars.