An attendee observes the works by New York artist James Rauchman during the opening of his exhibit "Esperando," that showcases the portraits of his friends on Cuba, in Havana, Cuba, March 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto Un hombre observa las obras del artista neoyorquino James Rauchman que componen la exposición "Esperando", inaugurada este jueves 29 de marzo de 2018 en la Fábrica de Arte Cubano (FAC) de La Habana (Cuba). La eterna espera de los cubanos de que ocurra algo que haga su vida más fácil ha sido capturada en forma de acuarelas por el artista neoyorquino James Rauchman, un enamorado de Cuba que ahora expone en La Habana los retratos de sus amigos de la isla bajo el título "Esperando". EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

New York artist James Rauchman during the opening of his exhibit "Esperando," that showcases the portraits of his friends on Cuba, in Havana, Cuba, March 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

The eternal hope of Cubans that something will happen to make their life easier has been captured in watercolors by New York artist James Rauchman, a Cuba lover now exhibiting in Havana the portraits of his friends on the island under the title "Esperando," which translates as both waiting and hoping.

Waiting under the Caribbean sun for the bus that goes by full, waiting in line at the grocery store for the regulated food quota, waiting for the visit of a loved one who left the island, waiting for a time of prosperity or of less want...a daily wait that takes on a look of exhaustion, weariness, severity or abstraction as seen in the fixed gaze of the 60 faces portrayed by Rauchman.