The eternal hope of Cubans that something will happen to make their life easier has been captured in watercolors by New York artist James Rauchman, a Cuba lover now exhibiting in Havana the portraits of his friends on the island under the title "Esperando," which translates as both waiting and hoping.
Waiting under the Caribbean sun for the bus that goes by full, waiting in line at the grocery store for the regulated food quota, waiting for the visit of a loved one who left the island, waiting for a time of prosperity or of less want...a daily wait that takes on a look of exhaustion, weariness, severity or abstraction as seen in the fixed gaze of the 60 faces portrayed by Rauchman.