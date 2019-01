File image shows Lady Gaga (2-R), Anthony Rossomando (L), Andrew Wyatt (2-L) and Mark Ronson (R) posing with the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for 'Shallow (A Star is Born)' in the press room during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Jan 6 2019. EPA-EFE (FILE)/MIKE NELSON

File image shows Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron arrives for the 2019 Golden Globe Foreign-Language Film Symposium at the Liaison Restaurant and Lounge, in Hollywood, California, USA, Jan 5, 2019. Alfonso Cuaron is nominated for his film Roma. EPA-EFE (FILE)/MIKE NELSON

File image shows Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos during a photocall for 'The Favourite' at the 75th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, Aug 30, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /CLAUDIO ONORATI

File image shows British actor Nicholas Hoult, US actress Emma Stone, Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, British actress Olivia Colman and British actor Joe Alwyn pose during a photocall for 'The Favourite' during the 75th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, Aug 30, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /CLAUDIO ONORATI

A period drama starring English actress Olivia Colman obtained a dozen nominations for this year's British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards only days after she won a Golden Globe for her role as Queen Anne in "The Favorite," the organization said Wednesday.

The films "Roma," by Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón and "A star is born," with Lady Gaga in the leading role, collected seven nominations each, the festival organizers said.