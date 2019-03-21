Portuguese musician and composer, António Eustaquio with his bespoke instrument, the guitolão, of which only three exist. Castelo de Vide, Portugal, March 21, 2019. EFE/Carlos García

The owner of a rare Portuguese guitar known as the guitolão, of which there are only three in existence, told EFE that the unique string instrument was originally tailor made to interpret the country's traditional fado music.

The rare chordophone played by only a select few was the creation of Gilberto Grácio who in the 1970s was approached by Portuguese guitarist Carlos Paredes to design a guitar that would offer the required range in order to drop the viola when playing fados, a tradition that merges poetry and song.