Comedy series "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" dominated the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards while fantasy epic "Game of Thrones" returned to win big on Monday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
"The Marvelous Mr. Maisel" swept all the major comedy honors, winning Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Rachel Brosnahan and Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Alex Borstein as well as Comedy Series, plus gongs for Writing for a Comedy Series and Directing For A Comedy Series, both for Amy Sherman-Palladino.