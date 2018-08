File photograph showing Australian actress Ruby Rose at the premiere of "The Meg" at the IMAX theater in Los Angeles, United States, Aug 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nina Prommer

"The Meg" took a whopping $44.5 million in the domestic box office over its release weekend, Box Office Mojo said Monday.

The film - which stars Jason Statham, Ruby Rose and Rainn Wilson - is an action-packed thriller that follows a group of scientists who encounter a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark known as megalodon while on a rescue mission in the Pacific Ocean.