A BAFTA mask award is being polished before the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, Feb. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts on Tuesday announced the nominations for the 2018 edition of its prestigious BAFTA awards to be held in London.

Among the movies with the most nominations were “The Shape of Water” with 12, “Darkest Hour” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” with nine each, followed by “Blade Runner 2049” and “Dunkirk” with eight.