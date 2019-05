Winner of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, Duncan Laurence (c.) of the Netherlands poses with his trophy and team members at the end of the Grand Finale of the 64th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv on May 18, 2019. EFE-EPA/Abir Sultan

The Netherlands on Saturday won the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest with "Arcade" by Duncan Laurence at the Expo Tel Aviv in Israel.

The 64th edition of the festival will go down in history as the one in which Madonna performed in front of 200 million viewers worldwide.