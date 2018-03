Margaret Tyler poses near a ceiling painting of Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales in her home in north London, Britain, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A royal family aficionado has spent decades amassing her collection made up of thousands of items commemorating the United Kingdom's monarchs at her home in north London, as documented in epa images Wednesday.

Margaret Tyler, 74, has been adding to her treasured royal memorabilia for almost 40 years, ever since she acquired a small dish at a school fair.