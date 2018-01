(L-R) Martin McDonagh, Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Graham Broadbent and Peter Czernin pose with the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" in the press room during the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Jan. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE NELSON

British director Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas who produced the film arrive for the world premiere of "Dunkirk" at Leicester Square in London, Britain, Jul. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/NIGEL RODDIS

(L-R) US actor Richard Jenkis, US actress Octavia Spencer, British actress Sally Hawkins and Mexican director Guillermo del Toro pose during a photocall for "The Shape of Water" during the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Aug. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

"The Shape of Water", the romantic fantasy by Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, is the early favorite in the 90th edition of the Oscars with no less than 13 nominations, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday.

The war-torn "Dunkirk" by the UK's Christopher Nolan was next with eight candidacies, followed by the independent film "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri" with seven.