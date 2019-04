The painting "I Have a Dream" is one of the works by Brazilian graffiti artist Kobra in his exhibition until July 1 at Miami's GGA Gallery entitled "Kobra: Larger Than Life," a collection that was almost entirely sold out before the inauguration of the exhibit. EFE-EPA/World Red Eye

The Brazilian graffiti artist Kobra poses on April 1 at his exhibition at Miami's GGA Gallery entitled "Kobra: Larger Than Life," a collection that was almost entirely sold out before the inauguration of the exhibit. EFE-EPA/World Red Eye

Although he opened his first solo exhibition in the United States in a Miami gallery, Brazilian graffiti artist Kobra never forgets where he started and says the world's leading museum is the street, where he has painted so many works full of color and social consciousness.

"I'm privileged to be able to exhibit in the street - my work is already on show in the world's principal museum, the principal art gallery, which is the street," he said.