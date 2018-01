Spanish chef Andoni Luis Aduriz, poses inside the kitchen of his restaurant "Mugaritz", in Errenteria (Guipúzcoa,. Spain), after returning from Melbourne where his establishment was declared 2016's ninth best restaurant in the World by the British specialized publication "Restaurant", on Apr 11, 2017. EPA-EFE(FILE)/Juan Herrero.

Archive image shows Chef Dominique Crenn (Top row, 2L) 2016's Best female chef according to The World's 50 Best Restaurants listing stands among the advisory council of the Basque Culinary Center of San Sebastianon July 6, 2015. EPA-EFE (FILE) /Juan Herrero

The World's 50 Best Restaurants and Spain's BBVA financial corporation have launched a scholarship scheme that aims to provide opportunities for an aspiring chef to gain experience in some of the world's most outstanding restaurants, the United Kingdom-based business media organization said in a statement Thursday.

The award, known as the 50 Best BBVA Scholarship, seeks to nurture the talent and potential of one aspiring chef through a stage, or internship, in world-famous kitchens.