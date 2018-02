Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit (R) along with her husband Sriram Nene (L) arrives to pay their respects to the late Indian actor Sridevi Kapoor at her residence in Mumbai, India, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A woman waits in line to pay her respects to late Indian actor Sridevi Kapoor outside her residence in Mumbai, India, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Bollywood actor and step-son Arjun Kapoor (C) stands near the mortal of late Indian actress Sridevi Kapoor during her funeral procession in Mumbai, India, 28 February 2018. EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

People gather to pay their respects to the late Indian actress Sridevi Kapoor during her funeral procession in Mumbai, India, 28 February 2018. EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

People walks along with the funeral procession of late Indian actress Sridevi Kapoor in Mumbai, India, 28 February 2018. EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Thousands of fans gathered in the western Indian state of Mumbai Wednesday to bid final adieu to iconic Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor.

The actor - known just as Sridevi - had drowned in a bathtub on Saturday in a hotel in Dubai, where she had traveled to attend a family wedding.