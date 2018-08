Festival-goers watch the performance of Russian rock band Kukryniksy during the open-air rock festival 'Nashestvie' (Invasion) in Zavidovo, Russia, Aug. 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A festival-goer sits on the 2A65 'Msta-B', a Soviet towed 152 mm howitzer, at the open-air rock festival 'Nashestvie' (Invasion) in Zavidovo, Russia, Aug. 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Festival-goers watch the performance of Russian singer Anton Pavlov (unseen) of the F.P.G (Fair Play Gang), a Russian punk band from Nizhny Novgorod, during the open-air rock festival 'Nashestvie' (Invasion) in Zavidovo, Russia, Aug. 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Tens of thousands of Russian rock fans gathered on Saturday for the second day of the popular Nashestvie festival, as documented by an epa-efe journalist present.

According to organizers, the open-air festival – held in the village of Zavidovo, located some 120 kilometers (75 miles) to the north of Moscow – will welcome up to 200,000 visitors before it concludes on Sunday.