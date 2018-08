Photograph showing fans bidding farewell to the "Queen of Soul" at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Michigan, Aug 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tannen Maury

Thousands turned up at Detroit's Charles H. Wright Wright Museum of African American History on Tuesday to pay their last respects to Aretha Franklin, who died Aug. 16 at the age of 76.

The earthly remains of the "Queen of Soul" will lie in state for two days for Detroiters and people from all over the country to pay tribute to the singer, who lived in the Motor City for more than seven decades.