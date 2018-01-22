"Three billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" dominated the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards Sunday in the film category winning three SAGs, while "This is Us", "Veep" and "Big Little Lies" emerged as the big winners in the television category.
"Three billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", a dark comedy about a mother's pursuit of justice for her murdered daughter, won in the categories of Outstanding Performance by a Cast, Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role (Frances McDormand) and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Sam Rockwell).