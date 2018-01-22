Sterling K. Brown poses with his SAG Awards for Male Actor in a Drama Series and Ensemble in a Drama Series for 'This Is Us,' during the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Alexander Skarsgard poses with the SAG Award for Best Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for 'Big Little Lies' during the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Nicole Kidman poses with the SAG Award for Best Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for 'Big Little Lies' during the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Morgan Freeman poses with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award during the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Morgan Freeman (C) poses with guests as he arrives for the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Winning actors for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for 'Veep' pose in the Press Room during the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Sam Rockwell (L) and Frances McDormand (R), winners of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,' pose in the Press Room during the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

"Three billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" dominated the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards Sunday in the film category winning three SAGs, while "This is Us", "Veep" and "Big Little Lies" emerged as the big winners in the television category.

"Three billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", a dark comedy about a mother's pursuit of justice for her murdered daughter, won in the categories of Outstanding Performance by a Cast, Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role (Frances McDormand) and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Sam Rockwell).