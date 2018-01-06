The Three Kings have been leading dozens of processions around Spain, bestowing gifts and kindness while protected by geared-up security measures amid the rain or snow falling across the country, while many people have savored Three Kings cake, a traditional delight that can be enjoyed only on these few days of the year.

In the prevailing cold and rain, Spain's principal cities hailed the processions and greeted the Three Wise Men - Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar - who arrived by land, sea or air, though in some cases the weather forced them to suspend their visits.