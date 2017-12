Tibetans in exile write messages on paper birds for the release of Tibetan filmmaker Dhondup Wangchen imprisoned by the Chinese government in 2006, during a function to mark the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize spiritual leader Dalai Lama and International Human Rights Day in Dharamsala, India, Dec. 10, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/SANJAY BAID

Tibetans in exile write messages on paper birds for the release of Tibetan filmmaker Dhondup Wangchen imprisoned by the Chinese government in 2006, during a function to mark the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize spiritual leader Dalai Lama and International Human Rights Day in Dharamsala, India, Dec. 10, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/SANJAY BAID

A Tibetan film maker who spent six years in jail for denouncing repression in Tibet in a documentary has fled China and has arrived in San Francisco in the United States, according to the group Filming for Tibet, which organized a campaign to support his work.

Dhondup Wangchen, 43, arrived in California on Dec. 25, "after an arduous and risky escape from Tibet," read a statement on the web page released Wednesday night.