People wait in front of the ticket booth for the 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) at Potsdamer Platz, in Berlin, Germany, 12 February 2018. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Martina Grodzki shows her tickets after she purchased them at the ticket booth for the 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) near the Potsdamer Platz, in Berlin, Germany, 12 February 2018. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Tickets for Germany's Berlinale film festival went on sale Monday, as witnessed by an epa photojournalist who saw movie fans camping out for a chance to see some of the 400 films to be screened.

Long lines of cinephiles _ some of whom had camped out overnight _ formed outside the ticket offices in front of the Berlinale Palast in Berlin, where the upcoming festival is to be held.