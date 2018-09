A couple from Paradas (Seville, Spain) have spent the past 12 years building their dream home to resemble a scaled-down version of Andalusia's legendary castle-palace of the Alhambra. In the image a details of the delicate stucco filigrees ceiilings In Paradas (Seville) Sep 20, 2018. EPA-EFE /Fermín Cabanillas

A couple who have spent the past 12 years building their dream home to resemble Andalusia's legendary castle-palace of the Alhambra on Thursday invited EFE to attend a guided tour.

José Luis Romero and María del Carmen Muñoz could not go for a full-size version of a palace fit for a Caliph, but their very own Andalusian folly closely resembles a miniature version of the hilltop wonder that is the Alhambra of Granada.