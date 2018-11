Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2018, of Santiago de Ojje on the banks of Lake Titicaca, where underwater archaeological ruins were discovered that Bolivian authorities are eager to add to the attractions of what is already one of the country's main tourist destinations. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2018, of the Tequina community on the banks of Lake Titicaca, where underwater archaeological ruins were discovered that Bolivian authorities are eager to add to the attractions of what is already one of the country's main tourist destinations. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

The underwater archaeological ruins in Lake Titicaca, shared by Bolivia and Peru, are riches that Bolivian authorities are eager to add to the attractions of what is already one of the country's main tourist destinations.

Titicaca is the highest navigable lake in the world at an altitude of 3,000 meters (l0,000 feet), covers over 8,500 sq. km (3,300 sq. miles), and serves a natural border between Bolivia and Peru.