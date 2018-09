Vistors are seen playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 at the Sony PlayStation exhibition booth during the Tokyo Game Show 2018 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Cosplayers pose for a visitor taking a photograph of them during the Tokyo Game Show 2018 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Visitors gather near the Sony PlayStation exhibition booth during the Tokyo Game Show 2018 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

The Tokyo Game Show, the biggest exhibition of video games in Asia, opened on Thursday with a focus on eSports, or professional video-gaming competitions, and smartphone gaming.

The event, in its 22nd edition this year, aims to promote the eSports sector through eight international competitions, including "Puzzle & Dragons" and "Call of Duty: WWII," which boast of first prizes worth 10 and 8 million yen ($89,000 and $71,000) respectively.