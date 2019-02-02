A photograph provided by The Morgan Library & Museum in New York City showing English autor J. R. R. Tolkien (1892-1973) writing at his desk in 1937. The photo is part of the "Tolkien: Maker of Middle-earth," which opened on Jan. 25, 2019, and will run through May 12, 2019, at The Morgan Library & Museum in New York City. EPA-EFE/The Tolkien Estate/The Morgan Museum

A photo provided by The Morgan Library & Museum in New York City that shows a 1937 drawing by British author J.R.R. Tolkien (1892-1973) titled "The Hill: Hobbiton across the Water."

A photograph provided by The Morgan Library & Museum in New York City of the design for the first edition of "The Hobbit," a children's fantasy novel by J. R. R. Tolkien (1892-1973).

A woman attends the "Tolkien: Maker of Middle-earth" exhibit

Several people on Jan. 31, 2019, attend the "Tolkien: Maker of Middle-earth" exhibition

Illustrations, maps and other items related to the books "The Hobbit," "The Silmarillion" and "The Lord of the Rings" will be on display here until mid-May, part of an event billed as the most extensive exhibition of original material by famed English author and scholar J.R.R. Tolkien in many generations.

Besides writing those beloved works, Tolkien (1892-1973) also produced drawings, manuscripts, maps and other designs that reveal his vision for a world populated by hobbits, elves, orcs, dwarves and other fantastical creatures.