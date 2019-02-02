Illustrations, maps and other items related to the books "The Hobbit," "The Silmarillion" and "The Lord of the Rings" will be on display here until mid-May, part of an event billed as the most extensive exhibition of original material by famed English author and scholar J.R.R. Tolkien in many generations.
Besides writing those beloved works, Tolkien (1892-1973) also produced drawings, manuscripts, maps and other designs that reveal his vision for a world populated by hobbits, elves, orcs, dwarves and other fantastical creatures.