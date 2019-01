New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski attends the Opening Night of the Super Bowl LIII on Jan. 28,2019 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia (USA). EPA- EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick attends the Opening Night of the Super Bowl LIII on Jan. 28,2019 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia (USA). EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Los Angeles quarterback Rams Jared Goff (i) and New England Patriots legend Tom Brady speak during a press conference at the Opening Night of the Super Bowl LIII on Monday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. EPA- EFE/TANNEN MAURY

The week of festivities leading up to Super Bowl 53 next Sunday has kicked off with the famous Opening Night featuring New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams players mobbed by fans and journalists.

While many of the participants looked like they would rather be someplace else, the approximately 10,000 fans who paid to see the players at Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Monday night enjoyed themselves.