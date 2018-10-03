British actor Tom Hardy, whose starring role as Marvel supervillain Venom is set to hit screens worldwide this week, spoke with EFE Wednesday about some of the challenges embodying such a complex character.
Venom made his Hollywood debut in the 2007 movie "Spider-Man 3" but is set to take center stage in the $100 million Sony production with Hardy, 41, taking on the task of bringing the alien-human symbiote to life in what marks Sony's first Spider-Man universe spin-off since it bought the rights to the franchise.