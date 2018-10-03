British actor/cast member Tom Hardy (L) and British screenwriter Kelly Marcel arrive for the premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'Venom' at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct 1, 2018. The movie opens in the US on Oct 5, 2018. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ NINA PROMMER

British actor/cast member Tom Hardy arrives for the premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'Venom' at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct 1, 2018. The movie opens in the US on Oct 5, 2018. EFE-EPA (FILE)/NINA PROMMER

British actor Tom Hardy, whose starring role as Marvel supervillain Venom is set to hit screens worldwide this week, spoke with EFE Wednesday about some of the challenges embodying such a complex character.

Venom made his Hollywood debut in the 2007 movie "Spider-Man 3" but is set to take center stage in the $100 million Sony production with Hardy, 41, taking on the task of bringing the alien-human symbiote to life in what marks Sony's first Spider-Man universe spin-off since it bought the rights to the franchise.