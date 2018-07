Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones performs on stage during Queen Elizabeth II's 92nd birthday party at the Royal Albert Hall, in central London, Britain, 21 April 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Tom Jones has had to pull out of two concerts in the United Kingdom owing to a bacterial infection that left him hospitalized.

The Welsh musician was forced to cancel a show at Chester Racecourse on Thursday evening, having been unable to perform the night before at Stansted Park, according to statements.