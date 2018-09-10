Toto la Momposina, queen of Colombian folk music, has just turned 78 with an enviable vitality and more convinced than ever that the only music assured a place in eternity are the classical and the traditional, a derision aimed at the new rhythms being imposed across Latin America.
With her towering self-confidence, the singer and dancer who has spent a lifetime entertaining with the time-honored music of Colombia's Atlantic coast, championed in an interview with EFE the value of traditional music and its importance compared with what is heard today.