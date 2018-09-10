Toto la Momposina, queen of Colombian folk music, 78, entertains an audience in her hometown of Mompox at the 7th Jazz Festival on Sept. 8, 2018, where she told EFE that the only music assured a place in eternity are the classical and the traditional, a derision aimed at new rhythms like reggaeton. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Gomi

Toto la Momposina, queen of Colombian folk music, 78, tells EFE in an interview at her hometown of Mompox on Sept. 8, 2018, that the only music assured a place in eternity are the classical and the traditional, a derision aimed at new rhythms like reggaeton. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Gomi

Toto la Momposina, queen of Colombian folk music, 78, entertains an audience in her hometown of Mompox at the 7th Jazz Festival on Sept. 8, 2018, where she told EFE that the only music assured a place in eternity are the classical and the traditional, a derision aimed at new rhythms like reggaeton. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Gomi

Toto la Momposina, queen of Colombian folk music, has just turned 78 with an enviable vitality and more convinced than ever that the only music assured a place in eternity are the classical and the traditional, a derision aimed at the new rhythms being imposed across Latin America.

With her towering self-confidence, the singer and dancer who has spent a lifetime entertaining with the time-honored music of Colombia's Atlantic coast, championed in an interview with EFE the value of traditional music and its importance compared with what is heard today.