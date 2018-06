Takara Tomy's pocket-sized Pikachu robot HelloPika is seen on display at the International Tokyo Toy Show 2018 in Tokyo, Japan, 07 June 2018. EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Visitors try Takara-Tomy's Omnibot Soccer Borg at the International Tokyo Toy Show 2018 in Tokyo, Japan, 07 June 2018. EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Bandai's spherical robot Haro which communicates with its users through artificial intelligence is shown on display at the International Tokyo Toy Show 2018 in Tokyo, Japan, 07 June 2018. EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Visitors look at a Tomica city on display at the International Tokyo Toy Show 2018 in Tokyo, Japan, 07 June 2018. EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Toy fair in Japan showcases latest inventions in the world of games

Drones, robots, yo-yos and board games were among thousands of items vying for attention Thursday as Tokyo's annual toy show opened its doors.

The event, considered a bellwether for the toy industry, was hosting 197 companies from all over the world and expecting to welcome over 160,000 people.