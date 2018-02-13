Cuban singer Haila Maria Mompie (C) and Cuban composer Carlos Sanabia (2L), during the presentation of the project known as the Soneros Dorados Club, in Havana, Cuba, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuban singer Haila Maria Mompie (L), during the presentation of the project known as the Soneros Dorados Club, in Havana, Cuba, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Several generations of the most authentic singers of Cuba's "son" musical style have joined in a project to keep traditional Cuban music alive, defend it as the origin of all Caribbean rhythms, and win it new audiences.

Legends of the genre like "Tiburon" Morales, Rolando "El Muso" Montero and Pedrito Calvo, who was a member of the legendary Los Van Van orchestra, share this mission with younger voices like Haila Maria Mompie, Mayito Rivera, Carlos Calunga, the successor of Ibrahim Ferrer at the Buena Vista Social Club, and Carlos Sanabia, director of this project known as the Soneros Dorados Club.