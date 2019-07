The Costumbrista Museum in La Paz is seen on July 10, 2019, as it puts on its annual expo dedicated to the Aymara girls, known as "cholitas," and to the clothing they wore since times gone by, as well as photos of their fashions from 1925 to the present. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Finely embroidered blouses and shawls together with layered skirts and boots, fashioned lately but inspired by other times, form part of a display in La Paz that makes it clear that Bolivia's indigenous Aymara women are more in style than ever.

Twelve of their outfits are included in the display, which begins this Friday at the Costumbrista Museum in La Paz, the institution's director, Monica Sejas, told EFE.