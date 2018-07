Detail of what could be the most important ancient Mayan cave paintings on the Yucatan Peninsula, discovered deep in the jungle by archaeologist Sergio Grosjean Abimerhi and his team. EFE-EPA/Sergio Grosjean Abimerhi/File

Deep in the jungle, archaeologist Sergio Grosjean Abimerhi and his team discovered what could be the most important Mayan cave paintings on the Yucatan Peninsula.

The paintings cover a rock approximately 15 meters (49 feet) long and 5 meters high inside a cave in eastern Yucatan state, which also holds a small sinkhole of blue water.