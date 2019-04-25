Nora Quintanilla and Helen Cook
New York, Apr 24 (efe-epa). - The Tribeca Film Festival began on Wednesday with a love letter to the historic Apollo Theater, a black music institution located in New York's Harlem neighborhood.
US actor Robert De Niro (L) and US director and producer Roger Ross Williams (R) attend the opening night of the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival World Premiere of the HBO Documentary film 'The Apollo' at the Apollo theater in New York, New York, Apr 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY
US singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson (L) and Co-founder, CEO, and executive chair of Tribeca Enterprises Jane Rosenthal (R) attend the opening night of the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival World Premiere of the HBO Documentary film 'The Apollo' at the Apollo theater in New York, New York, Apr 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY
US director and producer Roger Ross Williams attends the opening night of the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival World Premiere of the HBO Documentary film 'The Apollo' at the Apollo theater in New York, New York, Apr 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY
US actor Robert De Niro attends the opening night of the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival World Premiere of the HBO Documentary film 'The Apollo' at the Apollo theater in New York, New York, Apr 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY
US actress Angela Bassett attends the opening night of the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival World Premiere of the HBO Documentary film 'The Apollo' at the Apollo theater in New York, New York, Apr 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY
